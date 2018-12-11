Shumpert is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Shumpert was held out of Sacramento's previous contest against Indianapolis on Saturday for rest purposes, but he'll be ready to go and draws the start at small forward with Buddy Hield shifting over to shooting guard. Shumpert is averaging 7.8 points along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his last five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories