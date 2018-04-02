Kings' Iman Shumpert: Still battling foot issue

Shumpert (foot) did not play in Sunday's win over the Lakers.

The defensive-minded guard is still yet to see the floor for the Kings after coming over from Cleveland at the trade deadline. He continues to rehab a case of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but at this point, with only four games remaining, it's quite possible Shumpert's season could be over.

