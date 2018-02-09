Kings' Iman Shumpert: Still needs physical
Shumpert (foot/coach's decision) has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Shumpert isn't expected to get his physical until Saturday morning, so the earliest he will be available is Sunday against the Timberwolves. As a result, look for Bogdan Bogdanovich and Buddy Hield to see an uptick in minutes with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Garrett Temple (mouth) -- who are both probable -- serving as the only point guards on the roster. Shumpert is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot so it's not a given that the new addition will take the court Sunday.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...