Kings' Iman Shumpert: Still needs physical

Shumpert (foot/coach's decision) has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Shumpert isn't expected to get his physical until Saturday morning, so the earliest he will be available is Sunday against the Timberwolves. As a result, look for Bogdan Bogdanovich and Buddy Hield to see an uptick in minutes with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Garrett Temple (mouth) -- who are both probable -- serving as the only point guards on the roster. Shumpert is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot so it's not a given that the new addition will take the court Sunday.