Kings' Iman Shumpert: Swipes four steals in Monday's win
Shumpert contributed 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five assists, and four steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-89 win over the Bulls.
Shumpert rejoined the starting lineup after sitting out Saturday's matchup with the Pacers for rest purposes, matching season highs in steals and threes. He has drained four threes five times this season. Moreover, Shumpert remains the team's top option for defending opposing wings, and the veteran has been more than steady enough to trust in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...