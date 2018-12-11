Shumpert contributed 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five assists, and four steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-89 win over the Bulls.

Shumpert rejoined the starting lineup after sitting out Saturday's matchup with the Pacers for rest purposes, matching season highs in steals and threes. He has drained four threes five times this season. Moreover, Shumpert remains the team's top option for defending opposing wings, and the veteran has been more than steady enough to trust in deeper leagues.