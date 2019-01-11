Shumpert (finger) has been cleared to play and will start Thursday against Detroit, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Shumpert spent three contests on the sideline while on the mend from a finger injury, but he's been given the green light and will re-join the first unit. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 9.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals over his previous seven matchups.