Kings' Iman Shumpert: Traded to Kings
Shumpert was traded to the Kings on Thursday as part of a three-team deal involving the Cavaliers and Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Kings will bring in Shumpert, as well as Joe Johnson in the deal, but it's unclear if either player will be part of the team's future going forward. Shumpert's production on the offensive end has fallen off in recent years, and he'd appeared in only 14 games for the Cavs due to injury. The Georgia Tech product inked a four-year, $40 million deal in 2015, which includes an $11 million player option for the 2018-19 season. While he could opt to test free agency this summer, it's unlikely Shumpert would be able to land a deal that pays him anywhere close to $11 million annually, so he'll certainly consider exercising the option.
