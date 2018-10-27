Shumpert (hip) was held scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over 17 minutes in the Kings' 116-112 win over the Wizards on Friday but did provide six rebounds and one block.

The veteran logged the fewest minutes among the starting five by far, and his modest output hints at the possibility that he was still hampered by the hip issue that cost him last Wednesday's contest. Shumpert had been solid over a pair of starts at shooting guard against the Thunder and Nuggets, posting 26 and 12 points, respectively, in those games. With the weekend to rest up before a Monday night matchup against the Heat, Shumpert may be poised to bounce back versus a Miami squad that's proven vulnerable to shooting guards in the past.