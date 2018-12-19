Kings' Iman Shumpert: Unexpectedly scratched Wednesday
Shumpert (hip) won't play Wednesday against the Thunder.
Despite previous reports that Shumpert was intending to take the floor, the team has ultimately ruled him out. With Bogdan Bogdanovic (foot) also out, Buddy Hield could see extra usage. Yogi Ferrell, Frank Mason and Justin Jackson may be handed extra minutes as well.
