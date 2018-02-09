Kings' Iman Shumpert: Unlikely to make Kings debut Friday
Shumpert (foot/coach's decision) is doubtful to make his Sacramento debut Friday against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
While Shumpert is expected to be with the team, he still must pass his physicals and is not expected to suit up. That leaves De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Garrett Temple (mouth) -- who are both questionable -- as the only available point guards on the team. If they are both ruled out, Bogdan Bogdanovich and Buddy Hield would likely see increased duties as ballhandlers.
