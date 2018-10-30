Shumpert has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic for rest purposes, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Shumpert played 27 minutes in Monday's win over the Heat, and the Kings will elect to give the veteran the night off in the second game of a back-to-back set. Without Shumpert, Sacramento will likely call upon Justin Jackson to see extended minutes on the wing and possibly enter the starting lineup.

