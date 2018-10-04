Kings' Iman Shumpert: Will remain out Thursday

Shumpert (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Lakers, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Shumpert will be missing a second straight preseason game with a sore left calf, but doesn't appear to be too far off from a return considering his day-to-day status. With the Kings currently heading into a back-to-back set with another game scheduled against the Warriors for Friday, there's a good chance Shumpert will also miss that contest. Even when he's healthy, Shumpert isn't expected to play enough minutes to be relevant in the bulk of fantasy leagues.