Kings' Iman Shumpert: Will remain out Thursday
Shumpert (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.
Shumpert is still working through a case of plantar fasciitis in his left foot and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance indicates he could still be a few games away from making a return. His next opportunity will come on Saturday against the Jazz, but until more information is released regarding Shumpert's timetable, he can continue to be considered questionable on a game-to-game basis.
