Kings' Iman Shumpert: Will remain out Wednesday

Shumpert (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings haven't provided any sort of update on Shumpert, who continues to work his way back from a lingering plantar fascia injury in his left foot. Until Shumpert is reported to be back at practice, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming, though his next shot to play will come on Friday against the Magic.