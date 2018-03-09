Kings' Iman Shumpert: Won't play Friday
Shumpert (foot) is out for Friday's contest against the Magic, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
The Kings have given no update on the recovery of Shumpert, who hasn't played since Jan. 23 due to plantar fascia in his left foot. Until he's back at practice, he shouldn't be expected back anytime soon.
