Kings' Iman Shumpert: Won't play Monday
Shumpert (foot) is listed as out for Monday's tilt with the Spurs.
Shumpert has been out since being traded to the Kings, as he continues to battle through plantar fasciitis in his left foot. With just one game left on the schedule following Monday's contest, it's safe to assume Shumpert won't be returning this season.
