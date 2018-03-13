Kings' Iman Shumpert: Won't play Monday

Shumpert (foot) will not play Monday against the Thunder, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Shumpert will miss another game Monday, as he is yet to see any action for the Kings while he deals with a plantar fascia injury in his left foot. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Heat and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.

