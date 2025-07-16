Jones finished with 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 94-86 Summer League win over the Cavaliers.

Jones turned in a productive scoring performance during Wednesday's victory. He appeared in 40 regular-season games for the Kings in 2024-25, averaging 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds over 7.6 minutes per game. The center had his team option worth $1.96 million for the 2025-26 season picked up June 29.