Jones (illness) recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes in Friday's 105-104 win over the Jazz.

Jones sat out Wednesday's season-opening four-point loss to the Suns while recovering from an illness, but the second-year big man received the green light for the second game of the campaign. With Keegan Murray (thumb) on the mend from surgery and with rookie first-round pick Nique Clifford (hamstring) also likely to be sidelined into November, Jones stepped in on the top unit but didn't handle starter-level minutes. Jones might see his playing time rise once he's further removed from the illness, though head coach Doug Christie could prefer to use a medley of players at power forward until one or both of Murray and Clifford return rather than relying heavily on Jones.