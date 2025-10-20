Kings' Isaac Jones: Managing illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones didn't practice Monday due to an illness, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Jones can be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's season opener in Phoenix. If he's not feeling well enough to play, it's possible Doug McDermott will enter the Kings' rotation.
More News
-
Kings' Isaac Jones: Scores double digits in start•
-
Kings' Isaac Jones: Promoted to starting role•
-
Kings' Isaac Jones: Scores 24 in SL title game•
-
Kings' Isaac Jones: Offensive explosion in SL semis•
-
Kings' Isaac Jones: Efficient shooting in SL win•
-
Kings' Isaac Jones: Plays garbage time of play-in loss•