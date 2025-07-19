Jones tallied 36 points (13-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 98-88 Summer League win over the Raptors.

Jones led all scorers Saturday with 36 points, helping propel the Kings to a spot in the Summer League title game. Sacramento picked up his $1.96 million club option for the 2025-26 season after he logged 40 regular-season appearances last year, averaging 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game.