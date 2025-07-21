Jones recorded 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 83-78 Summer League championship game loss to the Hornets.

Jones continued his run of strong play Sunday, logging game-highs in scoring and rebounds. Jones will look to play himself into a larger role this upcoming season after posting averages of 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per contest across 40 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.