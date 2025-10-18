Kings' Isaac Jones: Scores double digits in start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones tallied 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes in Friday's 117-116 preseason win over the Lakers.
The second-year forward made the most of his lone preseason start, which included splitting a pair of clutch free throws late in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Jones isn't projected to make Sacramento's rotation headed into the regular season, but starting in the team's last preseason game is an encouraging sign that he may make the final roster.
