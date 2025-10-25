Jones (illness) will start at power forward in Friday's game against the Jazz.

After sitting out Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Suns due to an illness, Jones will make his debut Friday as a member of the top unit while the Kings remain without Keegan Murray (thumb). The second-year big man will be joined in the frontcourt by Domantas Sabonis, who will start at center in place of Drew Eubanks after also missing the season opener due to a hamstring injury.