Nogues signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Kings on Thursday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Nogues will have an opportunity to win a two-way spot with the Kings. He spent the 2024-25 campaign playing for Rip City, where he averaged 2.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 25 matchups.