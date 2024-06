Crawford agreed to a two-way contract with the Kings on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Crawford didn't hear his name called during Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, but he'll still latch on with a contract. The forward out of Louisiana Tech is a good shooter who isn't afraid to body defenders to get to the basket. However, he isn't much of a shot creator and may end up mostly being a spot-up player who can be aggressive in transition.