Stevens signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

According to Scotto, Stevens' deal contains the maximum guaranteed protection in both seasons. A six-foot, 185-pound guard out of Colorado State, Stevens went undrafted in 2024 and began his professional career in the G League with the Heat's affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Miami upgraded him to a two-way deal in December, but he appeared in just three games for the NBA club before a sore right foot kept him out of the final six contests of the regular season. After Miami declined to extend him a qualifying offer prior to the start of free agency, Stevens was added to the Kings' Las Vegas Summer League roster over the weekend, and now Sacramento has decided to bring him aboard as one of its three two-way players. His outlook for earning playing time at the NBA level won't be much better in Sacramento than it had been in Miami, but Stevens should receive extended run in the G League with the Stockton Kings throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Stevens was productive at the G League level for Sioux Falls a season ago, averaging 12.8 points (on 45.2 percent shooting from the field), 9.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 36.9 minutes over 33 appearances.