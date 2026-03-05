Kings' Isaiah Stevens: Not listed on injury report
Stevens (thigh) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Stevens missed the G League Kings' last two games due to right thigh soreness but is off the injury report for the parent club's game Thursday. The two-way player hasn't seen the court at the NBA level since Feb. 11 and isn't guaranteed to do so Thursday.
