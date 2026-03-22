Kings' Isaiah Stevens: Out Sunday with sore ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Kings list Stevens out for Sunday's game against the Nets due to right ankle soreness.
The two-way player hasn't made an appearance for Sacramento since the All-Star break, so he presumably sustained the injury during his most recent game in the G League with the Stockton Kings on Saturday. Over his three appearances at the NBA level on the season, Stevens is averaging 3.3 points, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Isaiah Stevens: Not listed on injury report•
-
Kings' Isaiah Stevens: Gets two-way deal with Sacramento•
-
Heat's Isaiah Stevens: Makes three appearances as rookie•
-
Heat's Isaiah Stevens: Not listed on injury report•
-
Heat's Isaiah Stevens: Not playing Sunday•
-
Heat's Isaiah Stevens: Won't play against New Orleans•