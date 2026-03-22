The Kings list Stevens out for Sunday's game against the Nets due to right ankle soreness.

The two-way player hasn't made an appearance for Sacramento since the All-Star break, so he presumably sustained the injury during his most recent game in the G League with the Stockton Kings on Saturday. Over his three appearances at the NBA level on the season, Stevens is averaging 3.3 points, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.