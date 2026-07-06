Kings' Isaiah Stevens: Scores 18 in Summer League

Stevens (ankle) recorded 18 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7), four assists, one rebound and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 91-85 win over the Warriors Blue at the California Classic Summer League.

Stevens did not play in the team's first Summer League game and had been dealing with an ankle injury to end the 2025-26 campaign, but he made his return Sunday. Stevens matched Emanuel Sharp with 18 points to lead the Kings. Stevens is on a two-way contract and figures to spend the majority of his time in the G League during the upcoming season.