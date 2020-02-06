Parker (shoulder) was dealt to the Kings as part of a package that included Alex Len in exchange for Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Parker, who hasn't played since Jan. 3, will move onto his fourth team in the past two years. Prior to the injury, Parker was in the midst of a successful season. Through 32 contests, he' was averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.2 minutes per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 73.6 percent from the line. It's unclear what type of he'll have in Sacramento once he's back to full health, but there's a good chance for him to find minutes at either of the forward spots, especially with Marvin Bagley (foot) out for another couple of weeks.