Parker (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Kings' 112-108 loss to the Thunder.

Parker logged 15 minutes off the bench in his Sacramento debut Feb. 20 against the Grizzlies, but coach Luke Walton apparently didn't like what he saw from the newly acquired forward. The 24-year-old has failed to leave the bench in three straight games, with his absence from the rotation Thursday being a particularly bad look while three key players (De'Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes and Marvin Bagley) were sidelined. It's apparent the Kings don't view Parker as part of their near- or long-term plans at this stage.