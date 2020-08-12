Parker notched 12 points (6-6 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 14 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Parker has posted back-to-back 12-point performances off the bench while shooting a combined 10-for-15 from the field in those two games. The veteran is only seeing minutes off the bench now that the Kings are eliminated, but he could be in line for another decent dose of minutes in Thursday's season finale against the Lakers.