Kings' Jabari Parker: Expects to play Thursday
Parker (shoulder) said he expects to make his Kings debut Thursday against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Parker last played Jan. 3 as a member of the Hawks, being sidelined due to a right shoulder injury since. It's unclear what sort of role he'll occupy with Sacramento, as he'll be competing for minutes at forward with Nemanja Bjelica, Harrison Barnes and others.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...