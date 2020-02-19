Play

Parker (shoulder) said he expects to make his Kings debut Thursday against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Parker last played Jan. 3 as a member of the Hawks, being sidelined due to a right shoulder injury since. It's unclear what sort of role he'll occupy with Sacramento, as he'll be competing for minutes at forward with Nemanja Bjelica, Harrison Barnes and others.

