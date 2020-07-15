Parker (illness) participated in full-contact two-on-two during Wednesday's practice, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Parker went through non-contact practice Tuesday, so it seems like he's being eased back. All indications are that he'll be available for Sacramento's first game July 31 against San Antonio.
