Parker has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will not be available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Parker joins Hassan Whiteside in the protocols, so both players will remain out Thursday and likely miss at least a few more contests. Parker made his season debut less than a week ago against the Bulls and subsequently played 16 minutes off the bench against Milwaukee on Sunday. He was a DNP-CD in Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn.