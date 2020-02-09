Kings' Jabari Parker: Listed questionable
Parker (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Milwaukee.
Parker hasn't played since Jan. 3 due to a shoulder injury, but Monday could be the night he makes his debut for the Kings. Parker figures to come off the bench and compete with Nemanja Bjelica, Anthony Tolliver, and Kent Bazemore for minutes.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.