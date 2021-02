Parker (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Kings' 118-109 win over the Pelicans.

Though he's been off the Kings' injury report since Jan. 11, Parker still has yet to make his season debut. Head coach Luke Walton's reluctance to use Parker even in a blowout is a clear indication that the Kings likely wouldn't have attempted to retain the 25-year-old if he hadn't exercised his $6.5 million player option during the offseason.