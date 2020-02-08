The Kings have ruled out Parker (shoulder) for at least the next to games, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Parker's first chance to make his Sacramento debut will come Monday in the city that he started his career in, Milwaukee. He has been sidelined since Jan. 3 due to a shoulder injury, so he will likely have to be eased into the swing of things once he gets the green light. It remains to be seen what type of role the Kings expect him to play once his health allows it.