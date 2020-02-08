Kings' Jabari Parker: Out at least two games
The Kings have ruled out Parker (shoulder) for at least the next to games, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Parker's first chance to make his Sacramento debut will come Monday in the city that he started his career in, Milwaukee. He has been sidelined since Jan. 3 due to a shoulder injury, so he will likely have to be eased into the swing of things once he gets the green light. It remains to be seen what type of role the Kings expect him to play once his health allows it.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.