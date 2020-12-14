Parker will not play in Sunday's preseason game against Portland due to a sore back, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Parker should be considered day-to-day until the team says otherwise. He played just six minutes off the bench in Friday's preseason opener.
More News
-
Kings' Jabari Parker: Sticking in Sacramento•
-
Kings' Jabari Parker: Strong showing in finale•
-
Kings' Jabari Parker: Effective as substitute•
-
Kings' Jabari Parker: Scores 12 in 12 minutes•
-
Kings' Jabari Parker: Goes through full-contact practice•
-
Kings' Jabari Parker: Goes through non-contact practice•