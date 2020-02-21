Kings' Jabari Parker: Plays 15 minutes off bench
Parker saw 15 minutes of action in his Kings debut Thursday night against Memphis.
Parker was traded to the Kings while injured, so he sat out the final several games before the break. However, Parker was able to practice earlier this week, and he made his debut Thursday but was relatively ineffective, going for just four points on 1-of-6 shooting (0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT). Parker also had four rebounds and two assists.
