Kings' Jabari Parker: Practices Wednesday
Parker (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Recovering from a right shoulder injury, Parker hasn't played since Jan. 3, though it seems like a debut with the Kings is on the horizon. More information on his availability for Thursday may arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
