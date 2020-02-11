Kings' Jabari Parker: Questionable Wednesday
Parker (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Dallas.
Parker hasn't seen the court since Jan. 3, a streak of 19 consecutive games missed, while tending to a shoulder injury. The forward has a decent opportunity though to make his return and debut with the Kings on Wednesday, as he is officially listed as questionable.
