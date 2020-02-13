Parker (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against the Mavericks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Parker will have to wait until after the All-Star break to make his Kings debut, as a nagging shoulder injury will keep him sidelined for a 20th consecutive game. In 32 games with the Hawks prior to being dealt to Sacramento, Parker averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.2 minutes.