Parker provided 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 12 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 loss to the Rockets.

Parker was aggressive offensively as per usual, putting together a very solid stat line considering the limited minutes. He has combined to play 21 minutes through his first three August appearances, but with the Kings eliminated from playoff contention perhaps Parker will enjoy an increased role down the stretch.