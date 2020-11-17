Parker exercised his $6.5 million player option Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Parker appeared in just six games for the Kings last season following his midseason trade from the Hawks. He averaged just 13.3 minutes and 8.5 points in those games after averaging 26.2 minutes and 15.0 points with Atlanta. If that's all his role will be in Sacramento moving forward, the Kings will likely be disappointed that he picked up the option, though it's possible they plan to increase his role this season.