Parker provided 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 136-122 win over the Lakers.

Parker saved his best showing as a member of the Kings for last. He had similar performances during the season but as a member of the Hawks. Parker has a $6.5 million player option for next season, so he could be back with Sacramento.