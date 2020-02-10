Coach Luke Walton said Parker (shoulder) will not play Monday against the Bucks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Parker, who hasn't played since Jan. 3 due to a shoulder injury, will have to wait at least one more game before making his debut for the Kings. Wednesday's game in Dallas will mark his final chance to return to the court before the All-Star break. Once healthy, Parker will likely come off the bench and compete with Nemanja Bjelica, Anthony Tolliver and Kent Bazemore for minutes.