Kings' Jack Cooley: Called up to NBA
Cooley was called up to the NBA from the G-League's Reno Bighorns, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
While he's been called up, it's still unclear whether or not he'll be active for Friday's contest agains the Trail Blazers. If he ends up playing, it would be his NBA debut.
