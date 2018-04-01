Kings' Jack Cooley: Returns to Sacramento on Saturday
The Kings recalled Cooley from the G League's Reno Bighorns ahead of Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Warriors. Cooley finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes.
With Zach Randolph (personal) unavailable and Kosta Koufos not playing in a coach's decision, space in Sacramento's big-man rotation opened up for Cooley, who hadn't appeared with the Kings since March 9. Reno is set to play Tuesday against the South Bay Lakers in the G League postseason, so Cooley's next outing could come with the Kings' affiliate team.
