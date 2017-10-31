Cooley was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday.

Both Cooley and fellow two-way contract player JaKarr Sampson will be sent to the G-League Tuesday, with neither guy seeing regular minutes with the big club early this season. Cooley, specifically, hasn't even touched the court yet, so a stint with the Bighorns will allow him to see a full workload and work on his overall development. With only limited days available to play with the Kings this season, Cooley will be off the fantasy radar.

